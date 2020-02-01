KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

PPRUY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KERING S A/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut KERING S A/ADR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised KERING S A/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. KERING S A/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.05. The stock had a trading volume of 34,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,671. The company has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.47. KERING S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $67.85.

About KERING S A/ADR

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

