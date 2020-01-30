Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Trading Down 2%

Kerry Group PLC (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $129.85 and last traded at $129.85, 844 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 72% from the average session volume of 490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.45.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.43.

Kerry Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KRYAF)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

