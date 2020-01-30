January 30, 2020
Latest News

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Trading Down 2%

John Highviewby John Highview

Kerry Group PLC (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $129.85 and last traded at $129.85, 844 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 72% from the average session volume of 490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.45.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.43.

Kerry Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KRYAF)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

John Highview

View all posts by John Highview →

You might also like

$586.33 Million in Sales Expected for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) This Quarter

FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Issued By Svb Leerink (NYSE:TEVA)

Activist Trupti Desai to visit Sabarimala today

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *