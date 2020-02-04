Kevin C. Tang Purchases 75,003 Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Stock

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 75,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $510,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $13.90.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 683.88% and a negative return on equity of 715.11%. The company had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,024 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 394.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 375,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 299,995 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

