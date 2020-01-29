Kevin Maddock Sells 3,500 Shares of Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) SVP Kevin Maddock sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $17,815.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,027.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kevin Maddock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Kevin Maddock sold 3,500 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $18,130.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Kevin Maddock sold 3,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $12,000.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Kevin Maddock sold 1,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $3,920.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Kevin Maddock sold 1,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $3,940.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Kevin Maddock sold 1,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $4,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Kevin Maddock sold 16,500 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $65,835.00.

On Friday, November 8th, Kevin Maddock sold 12,326 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $51,029.64.

Shares of RMNI stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. Rimini Street Inc has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39. The company has a market cap of $351.82 million, a PE ratio of -57.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of -0.13.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rimini Street Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 114.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 118.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 22,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 103.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19,909 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 104.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 80,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 11.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

