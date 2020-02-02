Key Tronic (KTCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) is scheduled to post its Q2 2020 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Key Tronic to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KTCC stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.41. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

