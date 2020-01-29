KeyCorp Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP)

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Jernigan Capital in a report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Jernigan Capital’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

JCAP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

NYSE:JCAP opened at $19.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $463.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.04. Jernigan Capital has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $22.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Jernigan Capital’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

In related news, Director Mark O. Decker acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $29,415.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,561.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John A. Good acquired 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $137,517.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 283,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,641,106.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,900 shares of company stock worth $176,857 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jernigan Capital by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 3.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 3.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

