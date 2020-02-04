KeyCorp Comments on AT&T Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of AT&T in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Standpoint Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

T opened at $36.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $269.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

