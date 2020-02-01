KeyCorp Comments on Delphi Technologies PLC’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:DLPH)

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Delphi Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen lowered Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Delphi Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delphi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

DLPH stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.91. Delphi Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $26.82.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 52.54% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 73.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 114,574 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Delphi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Delphi Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 80.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 20,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Delphi Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

