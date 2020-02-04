KeyCorp Comments on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

KNX stock opened at $37.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.15. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 323,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after buying an additional 41,578 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.0% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 544,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,768,000 after buying an additional 132,023 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at about $3,410,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 48.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 210,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after buying an additional 68,276 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

