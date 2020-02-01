KeyCorp Comments on Medical Properties Trust, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MPW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a $22.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.77.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.40 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 41.57%. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $102,096.00. Also, insider Holzgrefe Richard acquired 500,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 75.91%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

