KeyCorp Comments on Portland General Electric’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for Portland General Electric in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.39 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of POR stock opened at $61.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.18. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $542.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POR. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 430.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,456,000 after acquiring an additional 884,736 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 817,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,627,000 after acquiring an additional 196,955 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 588,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,806,000 after acquiring an additional 141,765 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,629,000 after acquiring an additional 130,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 3,309.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 122,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 119,125 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,344.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

