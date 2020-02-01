KeyCorp Cuts Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $248.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $263.00 to $248.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $244.01.

Shares of FB traded down $7.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.91. 31,330,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,397,070. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $145.70 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.43 and a 200-day moving average of $195.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total transaction of $27,336,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Facebook by 12.9% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

