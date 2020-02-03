KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. KeyCorp posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.23.

Shares of KEY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,189,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,029,416. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 15,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $303,618.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,974.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,155.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. State Street Corp grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,380,000 after purchasing an additional 554,860 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,605,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,846,000 after acquiring an additional 150,805 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,039,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,912,000 after acquiring an additional 231,686 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5,144.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,952,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,959,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,134,000 after acquiring an additional 49,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

