KeyCorp Raises Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $145.00

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IR. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price objective on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $133.23 on Thursday. Ingersoll-Rand has a 1 year low of $98.66 and a 1 year high of $138.33. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.68.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 3,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $524,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $32,716,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 267,589 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,355. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend