KeyCorp Reiterates Hold Rating for Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,593,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,105 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,055,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,070,000 after acquiring an additional 764,286 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,348,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062,585 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3,412.8% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,264,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,613,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after acquiring an additional 25,326 shares in the last quarter.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

