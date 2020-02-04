KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Prologis in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $91.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis has a 12 month low of $68.73 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter worth $33,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 57.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 22.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

