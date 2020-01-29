KeyCorp to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. KeyCorp’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.23.

Shares of KEY opened at $18.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.31. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $20.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 15,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $303,618.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,974.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,155.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5,144.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,952,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858,125 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $12,652,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $11,306,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,380,000 after acquiring an additional 554,860 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 14.8% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,406,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,767,000 after acquiring an additional 438,645 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

