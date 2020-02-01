KeyCorp Weighs in on KBR, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KBR in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KBR. ValuEngine cut shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. KBR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $27.20 on Friday. KBR has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average of $27.32.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. KBR had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion.

In other news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $37,547.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,552,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,817,000 after buying an additional 399,094 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of KBR by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,733,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,788,000 after buying an additional 493,948 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 837.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,301,000 after buying an additional 2,559,207 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,640,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,528,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 844,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,726,000 after purchasing an additional 89,291 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

