KeyCorp Weighs in on Lear Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Lear in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LEA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lear from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.64.

Lear stock opened at $123.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lear has a 52 week low of $105.10 and a 52 week high of $159.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 279.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 258,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

