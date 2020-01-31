KeyCorp Weighs in on Polaris Industries Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Polaris Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ FY2020 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PII. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush cut Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.77.

PII opened at $94.50 on Thursday. Polaris Industries has a 1-year low of $77.05 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.12 and a 200-day moving average of $92.62.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Polaris Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PII. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Polaris Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,214,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,550,000 after acquiring an additional 19,618 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth $34,602,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Polaris Industries by 22.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,042,000 after acquiring an additional 58,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Polaris Industries by 38.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,654,000 after acquiring an additional 71,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Polaris Industries by 974.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after acquiring an additional 157,264 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

