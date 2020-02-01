KeyCorp Weighs in on Quanta Services Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Quanta Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will earn $3.69 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 2.81%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.82. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $44.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 136,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 76,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $252,809.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,057.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $120,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

