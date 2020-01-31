KeyCorp Weighs in on Starbucks Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Starbucks in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Weeden reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

Starbucks stock opened at $85.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.42. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.22%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel