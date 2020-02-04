KeyCorp Weighs in on Tractor Supply’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.52.

TSCO stock opened at $94.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.15. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $114.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?