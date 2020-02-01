Keywords Studios’ (KWS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Keywords Studios from GBX 1,853 ($24.38) to GBX 1,881 ($24.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,496.83 ($19.69).

KWS stock traded down GBX 31 ($0.41) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,232 ($16.21). 307,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,596. Keywords Studios has a 12 month low of GBX 885 ($11.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,880 ($24.73). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,467.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,402.40. The company has a market capitalization of $804.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel