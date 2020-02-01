Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their sell rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KWS. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 1,853 ($24.38) to GBX 1,881 ($24.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,496.83 ($19.69).

Shares of LON KWS traded down GBX 31 ($0.41) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,232 ($16.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,596. Keywords Studios has a 12-month low of GBX 885 ($11.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,880 ($24.73). The company has a market capitalization of $804.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,469.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,404.24.

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

