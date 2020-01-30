January 30, 2020
KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:KDFI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:KDFI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0493 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSEARCA KDFI opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94. KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $27.33.

