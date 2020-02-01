Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.58

Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.42. Kibo Energy shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 1,704,386 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $6.88 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.57.

About Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO)

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops coal and other minerals in Africa. It also explores for nickel, gold, and platinum group metals. The company's flagship project is the Mbeya coal to power project that comprises 22 tenements located in south-western Tanzania.

