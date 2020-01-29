Kier Group (LON:KIE) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Kier Group from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

KIE stock opened at GBX 78.99 ($1.04) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Kier Group has a 1 year low of GBX 58.40 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 547 ($7.20). The firm has a market cap of $128.38 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 88.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 100.08.

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

