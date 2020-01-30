Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KE. TheStreet upgraded Kimball Electronics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Kimball Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

KE stock opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. Kimball Electronics has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $313.39 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 92.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?