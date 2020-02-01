Kimco Realty Corp Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kimco Realty in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 33.95%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KIM. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Compass Point raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 429.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 13,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 114,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 597,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24,697 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,253,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,675,000 after purchasing an additional 172,523 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,429,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,312 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 77.24%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?