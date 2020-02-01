Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

Kimco Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Kimco Realty has a payout ratio of 151.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Kimco Realty to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.7%.

Kimco Realty stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.18. 1,601,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,092. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.09.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 33.95%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KIM has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

