Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.46-1.50 for the period. Kimco Realty also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.46-1.50 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Compass Point raised shares of Kimco Realty from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.97.

KIM stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $19.05. 9,109,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,023,947. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.24%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

