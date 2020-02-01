Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Given Buy Rating at Mizuho

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Mizuho in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $20.87 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.97 per share, with a total value of $5,991,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 242,779,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,306,535.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $428,136.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,770,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 859,624 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,827 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.3% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 265,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.2% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 422,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,210 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.7% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks