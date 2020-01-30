Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.44.

KIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $17.50) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after buying an additional 425,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 67.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,843,000 after buying an additional 765,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,708,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,236,000 after buying an additional 30,940 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 742,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 40,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 20,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.15. 14,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,352. Kindred Biosciences has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 1,461.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing