Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.22

Kingold Jewelry Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.22 and traded as high as $1.38. Kingold Jewelry shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 4,209 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22.

Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingold Jewelry had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $382.79 million during the quarter.

About Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI)

Kingold Jewelry, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company sells its products to wholesalers and retailers under the Kingold brand.

