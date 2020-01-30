Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,421.31

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,421.31 and traded as low as $56.10. Kingspan Group shares last traded at $56.70, with a volume of 22,443 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday, January 13th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,666.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,397.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $101.99 million and a PE ratio of 28.53.

Kingspan Group Company Profile (LON:KGP)

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

