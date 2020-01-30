Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KNSA. ValuEngine cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,002. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $827.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

