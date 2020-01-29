Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Short Interest Update

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,450,000 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the December 31st total of 13,450,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 223,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,090 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 78,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 46,551 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 140,340 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 31,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on KGC shares. ValuEngine cut Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.91. 17,398,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,152,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.71. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of -0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $877.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

