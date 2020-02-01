Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.07.

NYSE KGC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.08. 775,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,851,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of -0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.47.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $877.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.75 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,111,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,993,000 after acquiring an additional 955,512 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,562,211 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,186,000 after acquiring an additional 256,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,559,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422,966 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,749,829 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,292,000 after acquiring an additional 72,653 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,901,165 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,492,000 after acquiring an additional 458,554 shares during the period. 52.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

