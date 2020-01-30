Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.25 target price on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Kinross for the fourth quarter and 2019 have been stable in the past month. The company is making steady progress in advancing the projects that will provide it strong growth profile among leading gold producers. The Tasiast expansion is expected to contribute to growth. Tasiast is an operating mine and further expansion of the project is likely to improve productivity. The company is likely to gain from organic development projects and opportunities in the Americas. The Gilmore project at Fort Knox is a low-cost brownfield expansion with low risk, which is expected to extend mine life. Also, the company has outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. However, Kinross needs to improve reserve base significantly for growth in the future. The company's higher cost of sales remains a concern.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on KGC. ValuEngine downgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.07.

NYSE KGC opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of -0.15.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $877.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 223,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,090 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

