Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.11

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.11 and traded as high as $6.79. Kinross Gold shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 1,898,992 shares changing hands.

K has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kinross Gold (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

