Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $84.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

KEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kirby from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kirby from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Kirby from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Shares of NYSE:KEX traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,494,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. Kirby has a one year low of $69.71 and a one year high of $92.30.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.81 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kirby news, Director William M. Waterman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $422,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,260 shares in the company, valued at $7,292,420.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 3,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $326,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,371 shares of company stock valued at $3,037,931. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kirby by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $113,670,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 4,721.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,954 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after acquiring an additional 178,180 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 11.1% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

