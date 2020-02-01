Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at Cfra

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Cfra from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Cfra’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kirby currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.29.

NYSE KEX opened at $73.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.17. Kirby has a twelve month low of $69.71 and a twelve month high of $92.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.81 million. Kirby had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kirby news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $306,566.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $992,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,307.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,371 shares of company stock worth $3,037,931 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Kirby by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?

