Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Stock Price Down 8.4% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) were down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $75.88 and last traded at $77.71, approximately 1,936,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 309% from the average daily volume of 473,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.80.

The shipping company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.81 million. Kirby had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 5.60%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KEX shares. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kirby has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.29.

In other Kirby news, Director William M. Waterman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $422,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,292,420.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $992,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,307.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,371 shares of company stock valued at $3,037,931. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Kirby by 4,721.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,954 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after buying an additional 178,180 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kirby by 143.3% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 234,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,261,000 after buying an additional 138,070 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kirby by 4.2% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,474,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $203,322,000 after buying an additional 100,711 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kirby by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $113,670,000 after buying an additional 37,641 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Kirby by 30.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after buying an additional 30,910 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.17.

Kirby Company Profile (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

