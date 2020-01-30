Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target Increased to C$65.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.54% from the stock’s previous close.

KL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Roth Capital cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$48.00 price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$60.92.

KL opened at C$55.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion and a PE ratio of 23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$56.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$59.24. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of C$38.80 and a 52 week high of C$67.87.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$503.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$494.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.6099999 EPS for the current year.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

