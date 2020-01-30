KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) Shares Gap Up to $0.83

KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.75, but opened at $0.83. KITOV PHARMA LT/S shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 5,685 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 million, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 3.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KITOV PHARMA LT/S stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of KITOV PHARMA LT/S worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

KITOV PHARMA LT/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTOV)

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

