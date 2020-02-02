KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Announces Dividend of $0.13

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, February 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

KKR & Co Inc has a payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KKR & Co Inc to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $32.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.15 million. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr purchased 155,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KKR. JMP Securities cut KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cfra upped their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?