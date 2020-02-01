KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) posted its earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Shares of KKR traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,965,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,617. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.95. KKR & Co Inc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on KKR. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra lifted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr purchased 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?