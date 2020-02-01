KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $33.00 at Cfra

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) had its price target lifted by Cfra from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KKR. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $31.90. 9,965,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,486,617. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average is $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr bought 155,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

