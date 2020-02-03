KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) in a report released on Sunday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co Inc presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.09.

Shares of KKR stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $31.74. 4,183,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,519,265. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.66. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $32.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?